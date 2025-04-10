"Then why not fight Chandler a year ago?" - Fans question Conor McGregor's sudden interest in Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

Conor McGregor is keeping his eye on this weekend's co-main event fight on UFC pay-per-view, with several fans sounding off at the former champ-champ. Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will throw down in the penultimate fight of UFC 314 on Saturday night, and many are quite excited about this matchup.

McGregor recently posted a video to Instagram of him doing some pad work outdoors with a caption, saying:

"I am interested in the Chandler/ Pimblett fight this weekend"

Instagram users came out in droves to sound off about this proclamation, with things reaching enough of a fever pitch to where comments on the Instagram post have since been limited.

@platano_pride95 said:

"then why not fight Chandler a year ago[?]"

@omerbloch stated:

"They both smoke you under 3 mins :("

@stupidmma quipped:

"They both beat you unfortunately"

Check out the post from Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor and the concerning video that has fans doubting his return to fighting

Conor McGregor is seemingly teasing a return to the cage with a seeming level of intrigue in the victor of Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett. Actions do speak louder than words though and a recent video of 'The Notorious' partying has some worried about if he ever competes in combat sports again.

The 36-year-old was recently seen partying with the Nelk Boys with McGregor imbibing some alcohol during the proceedings. Video footage of the partying escapades was posted to the X account @HappyPunch with MMA Weekly compiling a few of the concerned fan sentiments watching the video.

On Happy Punch's thread on X, several fans quipped that McGregor should retire and that it was too bad because he could have theoretically had a few more fights considering his age. Some fans also referred to him as a drunk and laughed at the idea that McGregor could have a fight lined up any time soon.

For instance, an X account known as @KaiKaraNZ commented on the Dublin native's recent video footage with the Nelk Boys when he quipped:

"downfalls pretty sad tbh"

X user @roberttjl619 commented:

"He's never making it back in the octagon. Hes living his best life"

