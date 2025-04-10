  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Then why not fight Chandler a year ago?" - Fans question Conor McGregor's sudden interest in Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

"Then why not fight Chandler a year ago?" - Fans question Conor McGregor's sudden interest in Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Apr 10, 2025 22:00 GMT
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler (left) vs. Paddy Pimblett (middle) at UFC 314 is catching the attention of many including Conor McGregor (right) with fans sounding off about the Irishman's social media message on this Miami matchup [Images Courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA and @ufc on X]

Conor McGregor is keeping his eye on this weekend's co-main event fight on UFC pay-per-view, with several fans sounding off at the former champ-champ. Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will throw down in the penultimate fight of UFC 314 on Saturday night, and many are quite excited about this matchup.

Ad

McGregor recently posted a video to Instagram of him doing some pad work outdoors with a caption, saying:

"I am interested in the Chandler/ Pimblett fight this weekend"

Instagram users came out in droves to sound off about this proclamation, with things reaching enough of a fever pitch to where comments on the Instagram post have since been limited.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

@platano_pride95 said:

"then why not fight Chandler a year ago[?]"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

@omerbloch stated:

"They both smoke you under 3 mins :("

@stupidmma quipped:

"They both beat you unfortunately"
[Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Check out the post from Conor McGregor below:

Ad
Ad

Conor McGregor and the concerning video that has fans doubting his return to fighting

Conor McGregor is seemingly teasing a return to the cage with a seeming level of intrigue in the victor of Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett. Actions do speak louder than words though and a recent video of 'The Notorious' partying has some worried about if he ever competes in combat sports again.

Ad

The 36-year-old was recently seen partying with the Nelk Boys with McGregor imbibing some alcohol during the proceedings. Video footage of the partying escapades was posted to the X account @HappyPunch with MMA Weekly compiling a few of the concerned fan sentiments watching the video.

On Happy Punch's thread on X, several fans quipped that McGregor should retire and that it was too bad because he could have theoretically had a few more fights considering his age. Some fans also referred to him as a drunk and laughed at the idea that McGregor could have a fight lined up any time soon.

Ad

For instance, an X account known as @KaiKaraNZ commented on the Dublin native's recent video footage with the Nelk Boys when he quipped:

"downfalls pretty sad tbh"

X user @roberttjl619 commented:

"He's never making it back in the octagon. Hes living his best life"
About the author
Dylan Bowker

Dylan Bowker

@DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In

@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications