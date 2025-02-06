  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "Then stop pretending that you're a reporter" - Fans react as Joe Rogan admits he blew off Kamala Harris for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway podcast

"Then stop pretending that you're a reporter" - Fans react as Joe Rogan admits he blew off Kamala Harris for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway podcast

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Feb 06, 2025 06:53 GMT
Joe Rogan (right) talks about Kamala Harris (left) interview falling through. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Joe Rogan (right) talks about Kamala Harris (left) interview falling through. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently opened up about how a potential Kamala Harris interview fell through, and fans weren't too happy to hear the famous podcaster admit to blowing the former VPOTUS off to attend a UFC event.

After Rogan's interview with Donald Trump on his podcast, many were keen to know whether Harris would be extended the same courtesy. It later came to light that while an interview with Harris was planned, they couldn't come to an agreement, and the former VPOTUS ultimately never came on Rogan's show.

While Harris' team and Rogan publically blamed each other for the interview falling through, the host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE) recently revealed that he blew off Harris to do a UFC 308 podcast.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to Dan Richards in a recent JRE episode (#2267), Rogan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"They wanted to do it that Saturday, the day after Trump, and I said, 'I'll do it, but it has to be at 8:30 am.' The reason why, is that I had a podcast already scheduled that was a live UFC podcast... I'm an MMA commentator, this is part of my job. I said I'll do it, but it has to be at 8:30 in the morning because I have to be done by the time the fight starts... That was Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway."

After @ChampRDS shared a clip of Rogan's comments, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"Then stop pretending that you're a reporter, Joe."

Another fan wrote:

"I guarantee you he would’ve kicked all 3 of his friends to the curb if Trump asked to do the podcast at that same time."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Watch the full episode below:

youtube-cover

Joe Rogan lauds Donald Trump's decision to expel illegal criminals from the USA

Joe Rogan recently spoke about Donald Trump's decision to deport all the illegal criminals in the country and lauded the current POTUS for doing what the previous administration couldn't do.

In an episode of the JRE podcast with Brian Simpson (#2266), Rogan detailed his take on the deportation orders and said:

"They've already found thousands of criminals that had snuck in here and had committed multiple crimes while they're here. And the Biden administration had left them here. And they allowed them to stay in these sanctuary cities and sanctuary states. And Trump's just yanking them out and flying back to Colombia, and flying them back to Mexico, and flying them back to wherever they're from. Get the f**k out of here."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (2:17):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी