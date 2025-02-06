"Then stop pretending that you're a reporter" - Fans react as Joe Rogan admits he blew off Kamala Harris for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway podcast

Joe Rogan recently opened up about how a potential Kamala Harris interview fell through, and fans weren't too happy to hear the famous podcaster admit to blowing the former VPOTUS off to attend a UFC event.

After Rogan's interview with Donald Trump on his podcast, many were keen to know whether Harris would be extended the same courtesy. It later came to light that while an interview with Harris was planned, they couldn't come to an agreement, and the former VPOTUS ultimately never came on Rogan's show.

While Harris' team and Rogan publically blamed each other for the interview falling through, the host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE) recently revealed that he blew off Harris to do a UFC 308 podcast.

Trending

Speaking to Dan Richards in a recent JRE episode (#2267), Rogan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"They wanted to do it that Saturday, the day after Trump, and I said, 'I'll do it, but it has to be at 8:30 am.' The reason why, is that I had a podcast already scheduled that was a live UFC podcast... I'm an MMA commentator, this is part of my job. I said I'll do it, but it has to be at 8:30 in the morning because I have to be done by the time the fight starts... That was Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway."

After @ChampRDS shared a clip of Rogan's comments, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Then stop pretending that you're a reporter, Joe."

Another fan wrote:

"I guarantee you he would’ve kicked all 3 of his friends to the curb if Trump asked to do the podcast at that same time."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Watch the full episode below:

Joe Rogan lauds Donald Trump's decision to expel illegal criminals from the USA

Joe Rogan recently spoke about Donald Trump's decision to deport all the illegal criminals in the country and lauded the current POTUS for doing what the previous administration couldn't do.

In an episode of the JRE podcast with Brian Simpson (#2266), Rogan detailed his take on the deportation orders and said:

"They've already found thousands of criminals that had snuck in here and had committed multiple crimes while they're here. And the Biden administration had left them here. And they allowed them to stay in these sanctuary cities and sanctuary states. And Trump's just yanking them out and flying back to Colombia, and flying them back to Mexico, and flying them back to wherever they're from. Get the f**k out of here."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (2:17):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.