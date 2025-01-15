Theo Von claims left-wing media is 'Jewish and anti-white' during Joe Rogan's podcast: "Why do they hate white guys"

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von appeared on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. At one point, Von made some comments about Jews controlling the media, claiming that left-wing media is 'anti-white.'

Mentioning his alleged Jewish friends, the American stand-up comedian said:

"I don’t understand why left-leaning media, which is mostly Jewish, are calling people white supremacists. Yeah, I just don’t understand. I mean, according to my Jewish friends, it is, you know? But why do they hate white guys?”

Meanwhile, Rogan replied:

"It’s just woke things, man. It’s just virtue, woke bull*hit.”

Check out Theo Von's comments below:

Joe Rogan reveals his plans after retiring as a podcaster to Theo Von

Joe Rogan's wide scope of interests means he can go into absolutely anything the day he retires. However, in episode #554 of This Past Weekend podcast, talking about his post-retirement plans with Theo Von, he said:

"If I was going to retire, I would just bow hunt and play pool. That’s what I would do. If I said, 'I don’t want to do anything for money from now on,' I would bow hunt and play pool. I try to play pool for money, but I would never win any money. I could never beat the best guys."

The UFC commentator responded when asked if he has ever considered a career playing pool professionally, and added:

"If pool was a legitimate sport when I was in my 20s, 100%. I would become a professional pool player 100%. I wanted to play pool all the time."

In the episode, Rogan also disclosed that although he enjoys painting and art, he is not currently engaged in it. Regarding his intentions after he retires from podcasting, he stated:

“I think if I retire I am just going to pursue interests. I’m just going to, like, learn languages and sh*t. Just do something different. I don’t think when I stop doing this I’m ever gonna do anything else publicly.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:03):

