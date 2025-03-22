Theo Von shares heartwarming favorite moment of Joe Rogan with his family

Theo Von and Joe Rogan have been good friends for many years now. The pair of renowned stand-up comics produce some of the most hilarious clips online, mostly with Von guesting on Rogan's hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

It's no surprise that the two share life away from the cameras, often hanging out with each other's family and friends. In a recent appearance on the Nelk Boys' FULL SEND PODCAST on YouTube, Von shared a rather heartwarming story about his time with Rogan and his family at the Trump inauguration party.

Von said:

"I got to see him [Rogan] and his daughters and his wife at the inauguration. That was cool 'cause they're just out that night. They were just having fun and just to see him like, joking around with his family and just being like, this family moment but they're all dressed up."

He continued:

"And like the daughters were all excited. His wife was, you know, just his wife's so funny dude. So just to get to BS with in that environment, was like... That was probably one of my favorite things about the inauguration, actually."

Listen to Theo Von talk about Joe Rogan below (43:36):

Theo Von and Kyle Forgeard of the Nelk Boys praise the commentary trio of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik

Theo Von further described what a nice experience it was to see Joe Rogan with his family, as he almost often sees him at work in UFC events. He commended his fellow comedian's work ethic and ability to perform well in hectic environments, such as UFC events.

This prompted the podcast host, Nelk Boys founder Kyle Forgeard, to commend the trio of UFC commentators Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik. To him, this mic team is the best of all time.

Forgeard said (44:18):

"What a great trio they are too. [Daniel] Cormier, Jon [Anik], and Joe [Rogan]. That's like the GOATed f**king commentary crew of any sport. That's f**king sick. Cormier is hilarious too and Jon's an absolute beauty."

Von added:

"Yeah I had a kind of a little daydream the other day. What if Joe ever left. It almost brought a tear to my eye. Like, the whole thing's so perfect over there."

