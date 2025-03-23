Theo Von shares hilarious reason why Joe Rogan is a "human library" and podcast powerhouse: "He has like such a wealth of information"

Theo Von recently lauded Joe Rogan for the amount of information he has about various topics. Von also labeled Rogan a "human library" on account of the 57-year-old's knowledge, which he often shares without hesitation.

Von and Rogan share a deep bond due to their association with standup comedy. Rogan has been in this field since the late 1980s while Von entered the scene in the early 2000s. The gradual development of their relationship propelled Rogan to invite Von multiple times on his famous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Von appeared in a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, where he lauded Rogan for holding an insane volume of trivia about different issues.

The 45-year-old also lauded the UFC color commentator for his attitude to share his knowledge with his audiences. Von mentioned how Rogan acts as a "human library" for many, which provides them with information about a plethora of topics including "history", "physical fitness" and others. He said:

"I think he's [Rogan] given a lot of us information, like, in clips information from episodes [of JRE]... Where people have been able to learn things about health, hypothesize about aliens, create conversations with their friends, [learn about] physical fitness, history, [and] all these different little things… He became like this human library. He started serving as a library, a couple of chapters at a time. He has like such a wealth of information you know, I wonder what it's like to have that much information."

Check out Theo Von's comments below (42:06):

Theo Von revealed his brother's warning for him related to having POTUS Donald Trump on his podcast

Joe Rogan has invited Theo Von four times as a guest on JRE, where the duo delved into conversations about a plethora of issues. Von took JRE's hot seat for episode #2226 after he and Rogan released their podcast episodes with the U.S. Donald Trump as the guest.

In the same episode, Von revealed a warning that he had received from his brother related to having Trump on his podcast. He stated:

"My brother's a lot smarter than me, and he said, 'Hey man, there could be some reflection on people if you have him [Trump] on. Some people could be upset about it.'"

Check out Theo Von's comments below (00:07):

