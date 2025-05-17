Theo Von wants in on Dustin Poirier’s farewell card, eyes clash with UFC veteran

Popular stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von has revealed he would like to play a part in Dustin Poirier's upcoming retirement bout as well as potentially feature on the undercard.

'The Diamond' is set to make his final walk to the octagon at UFC 318 on July 19. He will face Max Holloway in a trilogy bout for the symbolic BMF title in the main event, which will also take place in front of his home fans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Poirier currently boasts a 2-0 record in their head-to-head, having picked up a submission win over 'Blessed' back in 2012 at featherweight and then a unanimous decision victory in the rematch at 155 pounds in 2019.

With the pair set to slug it out for one final time later this year, Dustin Poirier shared the above post signalling he was now close to the end. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer captioned the post with his favorite Spanish phrase, which translated to English means 'One More':

"Uno Mas"

Spotted in the comments of the post was Theo Von, a close friend of Poirier and a fellow Louisiana native. The podcaster commented twice, expressing his excitement about the fight as well as stating he'd be open to facing former UFC fighter and American Top Team head coach Mike Brown on the undercard. He wrote:

"LETS GOO CHAMP"

"Let me fight @mikebrownmma on the undercard"

Check out Von's comments below:

Theo Von's comment

Dustin Poirier reveals the moment he knew he wanted one last fight in the octagon

Ahead of his final bout in the octagon this summer, Dustin Poirier recently reflected on the moment he knew he was approaching the end of his MMA career.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his self-titled show, Poirier revealed he knew it was time to call it a day after suffering a loss at the hands of Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. He explained:

"In the moment [at UFC 302], I felt like this might be it, this is it... I didn't officially announce my retirement, but I felt like this was it. I came short of another title fight. I'm never going to get another fight. I have to win 10 in a row to probably get another one, and I don't think I have it in me to go through what it's going to take to get another one."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (6:41):

