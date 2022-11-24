Chairman of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong is excited for the heavyweight showdown between Brandon Vera and Iran's Amir Aliakbari. The matchup reeks of bad blood between the two stars.

While speaking to CNN Sports Desk, Sityodtong explained:

"There is no way this fight is going to end by decision. This is a KO artist versus KO artist fight in the heavyweight division. There is genuine bad blood between Amir Aliakbari and Brandon Vera. They dislike each other."

Watch the full interview below:

The Filipino-American Vera is a former ONE heavyweight world champion and will be looking to get back in the win column with an impressive performance. The Iranian-born Amir Aliakbari is a world-class wrestler with heavy hands who has wanted to face Vera for years.

Vera and Aliakbari will finally get their wish as their grudge match will be broadcast live on December 2 at ONE 164. The fight will be hosted at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Amir Aliakbari dislikes Brandon Vera

When highly-touted wrestler Amir Aliakbari signed with ONE Championship, he wasted no time in calling out Brandon Vera. At the time, 'The Truth' was the reigning heavyweight world champion in ONE.

Last year, Aliakbari had some choice words for the Filipino-American fighter. He said:

“To all the heavyweights, I want you guys to be ready because I am coming. Brandon Vera, put down the belt and walk away because the king is here. Or I will smash your face. Me and all my brothers are here to take over and dominate ONE Championship.”

The Iranian wrestler continued:

“[Vera,] If you think my head is up in space, tell them to arrange the fight sooner to see who is the s*** loser. I want to beat you in a way that your face [will not be] recognizable by your fans.”

Vera responded by saying that he better be ready when they face each other:

"Make sure you come in ready. I understand you’re good, I understand you’re a big guy, but make sure your mind is right because if you come in, I’m not playing games.”

After all this time waiting, 'The Truth' and Iran's Amir Aliakbari will finally settle their differences in the circle.

Poll : 0 votes