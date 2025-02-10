"There is levels to this sh*t" - Joe Rogan defends Mark Zuckerberg as ex-UFC fighter calls out $246B Meta CEO over awkward bowhunting claims on JRE 

Mark Zuckerberg’s passion for bowhunting became a hot topic during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where the Meta CEO’s claims about the sport were scrutinized. As the conversation unfolded, Rogan found himself defending Zuckerberg’s commitment to the craft, despite some awkward moments that raised doubts about his expertise.

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, known for his outspoken nature, didn’t hold back in calling out Zuckerberg over his bowhunting credentials. With years of experience in combat sports and a deep appreciation for hunting, Schaub questioned whether the tech billionaire truly lived up to his claims.

Schaub said:

"You know, one of my favorite moments was when you guys [ __ ] up—when you had Zuckerberg on, and he goes, 'I hunt.' Oh no, I went like this...and then my favorite part—he goes, 'I bow hunt.' I went, 'Thank you, God."

Rogan responded by saying:

"I think he did—he just forgot his bow. He forgot the name of his bow. Listen, there are levels to this sh**t. I would never forget my bow, but I'm a fanatic. I shoot archery every day.Yeah, he does. There's video of him doing it."

Check out the video of Joe Rogan defending Mark Zuckerberg below:

Joe Rogan praises Khamzat Chimaev ahead of his potential fight against Dricus du Plessis

Joe Rogan believes Khamzat Chimaev operates at the highest level in the sport, making him a serious threat to any middleweight contender. He pointed out that Dricus du Plessis has yet to face an opponent of Chimaev’s caliber, implying that the South African’s toughest test is still ahead.

While du Plessis has shown his ability to outlast and overwhelm opponents, Chimaev’s ability to control the fight from start to finish could make all the difference. Here's what Rogan said:

"We haven't seen Dricus du Plessis fight anybody that level. Khamzat is the highest level in the sport."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on the video below (3:14:57):

