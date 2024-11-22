  • home icon
  • “There were nerves, of course” - Jackie Buntan says overcoming mental battle against Anissa Meksen was key

“There were nerves, of course” - Jackie Buntan says overcoming mental battle against Anissa Meksen was key

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Nov 22, 2024 07:49 GMT
Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen - Photo by ONE Championship
Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen - Photo by ONE Championship

Newly crowned ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines is ONE Championship's newest world titleholder. But winning the coveted gold was certainly no walk in the park, according to the Filipina-American.

Buntan took care of business against French-Algerian kickboxing legend 'C18' Anissa Meksen at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video, winning by a five-round unanimous decision to take home the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

In a recent interview with Combat Sports Today, Buntan revealed that she was certainly feeling the nerves heading into her showdown with Meksen.

The 27-year-old Boxing Works representative stated:

"Yeah, you know, there were nerves, of course, like any other fight, but to be honest, I feel like I've worked my mental game very well as an athlete, being able to prepare myself for these moments."

Thankfully, Buntan has been preparing for a big fight like this all her life, and she definitely rose to the occasion.

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's next for Jackie Buntan?

Recently crowned strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan still craves the Muay Thai world title, and she wants nothing more than to become another ONE Championship double champion.

She told Beyond Kick in a recent interview:

"The goal is to keep defending the kickboxing belt, then dabble with both kickboxing and Muay Thai in terms of who I want to fight. I'm not really thinking about anyone or focused on anyone."

The ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title is currently vacant, after former champion Smilla Sundell lost the belt on the scales earlier this year.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Jackie Buntan's next fight.

Edited by C. Naik
हिन्दी