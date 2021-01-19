'There is no opponent' - John Kavanagh explains the mindset behind Conor McGregor's training 

Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh has revealed the mindset behind The Notorious One’s training. Kavanagh has been working with the UFC star since 2007.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the SBG owner said his approach to training is quite open and not specific to any fighter. Kavanagh said he always keeps Conor McGregor and his other trainees ready for all styles of opponents.

The MMA guru said this while responding to questions on how Conor McGregor managed his UFC Featherweight Championship win over Chad Mendes in 2015 despite being served a short notice. The Irishman was originally scheduled to fight José Aldo before the Brazilian suddenly pulled out.

Asked if the change of opponent affected his training tactics, Kavanagh said:

"We’ve always tried to keep our training 90% general and 10% opponent specific. You’re not going to get a much greater change of style going from Aldo to Mendes. And the fact that he (McGregor) was still confident in his training to be able to accept that on what I believe was about a week’s notice is a real testament to that mentality of that training. I’ve always been able to use that example with my next wave of fighters telling them, ‘don’t get too obsessed with watching your potential opponent all the time because you could be five days out and I could walking into your bedroom saying, sorry to wake you early little chap, just a heads up, it’s going to be Mendes little chap.’ "

Kavanagh and Conor McGregor’s relationship has blossomed since the pair started working together in 2007. The Notorious One has an MMA record of 24 wins and four losses are the first fighter ever to simultaneously hold two UFC championships.

Conor McGregor in good shape ahead of his return to the Octagon

Conor McGregor is in his best shape ahead of his Lightweight fight with Dustin Priorier, according to his nutritionist of two years, Tristin Kennedy.

The Irishman has spent the last few months to cut down to the division limit of 155 pounds.

“Several people have commented already that this is the best shape he’s ever been in. They’re the people that are closest to him throughout all the camps. Owen Roddy just said it. John Kavanagh just recently said it. I would absolutely agree. I guess going from what I’ve seen and what I know, the man is phenomenal and ready to take on this fight and do well,” Kennedy, who has overseen McGregor’s nutrition for two years,'' Kennedy told ESPN.

Conor McGregor has never shied away from showing off his intense training sessions including some of his cupping therapy sessions.