"There was no other option" - Justin Gaethje reflects on Max Holloway's challenge at end of their fight at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje recently opened up on climactic moments of his showdown with Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje was on the receiving end of a brutal knockout in the final seconds of the 'BMF' title fight against Holloway at the landmark UFC 300 pay-per-view event on April 13. Despite his evident lead on the scorecards, Holloway signaled towards the canvas, inviting 'The Highlight' to engage in the center of the octagon for a final flurry in the closing moments of the fight.

The exchange culminated in a knockout that saw Gaethje collapse onto the canvas with only one second remaining in the fifth and final round.

Expand Tweet

During a recent appearance on the LeBatardShow, the former UFC interim lightweight champion asserted that he couldn't have denied Holloway's daring challenge. He said:

"When that happened, my mind just went off, of course. I did the flip-kick, and he pointed. I jogged to the center. Luckily, we said it many times before that this was going to be the people's main event; you know, I said it's going to be the best live show on Earth; it was just that."

He added:

"Because it was two guys that are absolute competitors, and we have been doing this for so long. I just think there was no other option. Someone points to the ground like that, and there’s no way that I’m not going to accept that challenge."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Justin Gaethje affirms he's far from finished fighting in his unique style

During a recent interview on MMAKnockout, Justin Gaethje emphatically stated that he remains committed to fighting in his distinctive style, even after his knockout defeat to Max Holloway at UFC 300. He said:

"I mean, [it] was certainly a war. Certainly, the definition of a war, especially getting put to sleep like that. That definitely counted as one. Yeah, but I'm not done. I'm gonna fight in the future --- and that's the only way that I fight."

He added:

"So even if I wanted to change how I fight, it's really not possible. That's how I compete. It's how I've competed since I was a kid. And so the next time I step in there, you know, the best live show on Earth. We'll see if I have as good a dance partner as I had this last weekend. But yeah, my intentions will be the same."