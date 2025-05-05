"There is no plan B for him" - Belal Muhammad issues cold warning to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 315 clash

Belal Muhammad was clear in his assessment of Jack Della Maddalena's options inside the cage for their upcoming UFC contest compared to his own. UFC 315 will feature Muhammad defending his welterweight championship against Della Maddelena on Saturday, May 10, in the pay-per-view headliner.

The kingpin of 170 pounds appeared on TNT Sports as part of their preview show leading into his fight, which is set to go down later this week. When expounding upon why Maddalena has never fought anyone like him before, Belal Muhammad said,

"There is no plan B for him. He only has one plan: A is to box and win that way, and think that that's his only path to victory. For me, I can outstrike him, and then if I decide I'll take him down, and then if I decide I'll pull guard.

"I can do whatever I want with this guy, and I can win any way I want, multiple ways. So for me, it's just to show the world the best version of myself. To show them what I'm capable of and leave them after this fight thinking, who's gonna beat him? Who has a chance against him?"

Check out Muhammad's comments toward Della Maddelana pre-UFC 315 below:

Expand Tweet

Belal Muhammad dismisses fighter wanting UFC 315 backup role

Belal Muhammad has his eyes locked on Jack Della Maddalena but also took the time to shut down a recent combatant who was looking to be the backup fighter for the UFC 315 main event. Ian Machado Garry recently broadcast to the world his desire to serve as the combatant on deck in case Della Maddalena happens to fall out of the title bout following Garry's thorough win over Carlos Prates recently.

When expanding upon his thoughts on the Anik & Florian podcast regarding Garry wanting to serve as a backup in Montreal this weekend, Belal Muhammad quipped,

"He [Garry] looked like he got beat up, especially in that fifth round. Is he going to make weight again, and is it going to be worth it? Because I'm not pulling out, and I know Jack's not pulling out, coming all the way from Australia. But he's trying, right? Especially in a division now where people are saying there isn't a clear number one contender."

The 36-year-old went on to flesh out this comment about a clear top contender not being evident in his weight category right now because Shavkat Rakhmonov's unclear return timeline, which is tied to an injury he suffered.

