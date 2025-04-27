"There really isn't a loser this fight!" - Boxing pros react as Chris Eubank Jr. claims decision win over Conor Benn 

Chris Eubank Jr. secured a monumental victory over Conor Benn in an instant classic in London, England, on April 26. The pair went to war for all 12 Rounds after a fiery and emotional build-up to the bout, with the backdrop to their matchup being painted by the epic history between the duo's respective fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn.

Ad

Both Eubank Jr. and his opponent promised a violent display and delivered on their pre-fight words, going to work from the opening bell. But 'Next Gen' was able to dominate the fight as it progressed, winning via unanimous decision.

The relentless trading of strikes saw numerous professional fighters take to social media to share their delight in the contest.

Ryan Garcia took to X to share his thoughts on the bout.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Honestly there really isn't a loser this fight! Head high Conor"

Catch Ryan Garcia's reaction to Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya was all eyes on the clash between the British pugilists, as he wrote:

"Beautiful fight! Both winners!"

One of the UFC's best boxers, Dustin Poirier, also known for his willingness to stand in the pocket and trade, summed up the nature of Eubank Jr. vs. Benn in five words.

"This is a dog fight!"

Jake Paul stated that this fight was one of the best he has witnessed since entering the sport of boxing.

Ad

"My 3 favorite fights since I started boxing: 1) Taylor Serrano 2; 2) Eubank Jr. Benn; 3) Fury Wilder 3

Screenshots of fighter reactions to Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn.

With a rematch clause having been included in both Eubank Jr. and Benn's contracts, 'The Destroyer' is expected to activate the clause following the first defeat of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.