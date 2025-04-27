"There really isn't a loser this fight!" - Boxing pros react as Chris Eubank Jr. claims decision win over Conor Benn 

Chris Eubank Jr. secured a monumental victory over Conor Benn in an instant classic in London, England, on April 26. The pair went to war for all 12 Rounds after a fiery and emotional build-up to the bout, with the backdrop to their matchup being painted by the epic history between the duo's respective fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn.
Both Eubank Jr. and his opponent promised a violent display and delivered on their pre-fight words, going to work from the opening bell. But 'Next Gen' was able to dominate the fight as it progressed, winning via unanimous decision.
The relentless trading of strikes saw numerous professional fighters take to social media to share their delight in the contest.
Ryan Garcia took to X to share his thoughts on the bout.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Honestly there really isn't a loser this fight! Head high Conor"
Catch Ryan Garcia's reaction to Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn below:
Former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya was all eyes on the clash between the British pugilists, as he wrote:
"Beautiful fight! Both winners!"
One of the UFC's best boxers, Dustin Poirier, also known for his willingness to stand in the pocket and trade, summed up the nature of Eubank Jr. vs. Benn in five words.
"This is a dog fight!"
Jake Paul stated that this fight was one of the best he has witnessed since entering the sport of boxing.
"My 3 favorite fights since I started boxing: 1) Taylor Serrano 2; 2) Eubank Jr. Benn; 3) Fury Wilder 3
With a rematch clause having been included in both Eubank Jr. and Benn's contracts, 'The Destroyer' is expected to activate the clause following the first defeat of his career.