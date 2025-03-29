“There is room for further growth” - Masaaki Noiri believes he can still top stunning finish over Tawanchai at ONE 172

For most fighters, knocking out a legend like Tawanchai PK Saenchai would be the peak of their career - but not for Masaaki Noiri. For the Japanese star, beating Tawanchai is just a step forward.

Ad

The new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion shocked the world at ONE 172 when he stopped Tawanchai in the third round in a massive upset. It was a win that earned him the interim belt and handed the Thai legend his first loss in 2 years.

And yet, Noiri walked away already thinking about what he could still improve.

He told My Navi News:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So I wasn’t able to throw my counters the way I had practiced. So that is something I need to work on. I wasn’t able to use everything I’ve practiced. It met the grade, but I do think there is room for further growth."

Ad

Trending

Ad

It's a glimpse into Noiri's mindset - always focused on what could go better. And now, with a unification bout vs Superbon on the horizon, we can expect to see an even better Masaaki Noiri take center stage.

“Hurt his calves”- Masaaki Noiri says initial plan was to chop down Tawanchai before KO opportunity came

Masaaki Noiri might have ended the fight with a knockout worthy of the highlight reel, but it turns out that wasn't really Plan A. Going in, the strategy was built around overwhelming the opponent and breaking them down bit by bit with steady pressure.

Ad

"Yeah, the overall strategy was to wear him down and hurt his calves all the way until the third, fourth, fifth round. The plan was to make him think that there was something wrong with his legs and go for the finish."

Now, with back-to-back knockouts, Noiri is riding the momentum. And based on his own assessment, a better version of Masaaki Noiri might still be on the way.

ONE 172 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.