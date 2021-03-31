'There's always an agenda when it comes to Chael Sonnen' - Dominick Cruz reveals he did not text the former UFC veteran for a fight against Sean O'Malley

Dominick Cruz has revealed that he never texted Chael Sonnen after UFC 260 and didn't ask for a fight against Sean O'Malley either, following the rising bantamweight contender's latest victory.

During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Dominick Cruz said that Chael Sonnen attaching Cruz's name to himself only benefits the former UFC fighter and his grappling organization on the UFC Fight Pass.

Dominick Cruz also mentioned that there's always an agenda for Sonnen, who aims to benefit from the situation the most.

"What does he benefit? Well he's currently a promoter of a grappling organization on Fight Pass, is he not? And if you type his name, what's the first thing that comes up is his Fight Pass promotion. So if he attaches my name to a relevant matchup that he likes, now his name goes viral and everybody's pulling up his Fight Pass grappling matches. So you gotta think, there's always an agenda when it comes to Chael Sonnen and it's an agenda for himself a hundred percent of the time and I mean this with love to Chael."

The former UFC bantamweight champion further clarified the situation and said that Sonnen definitely knows how to bend the truth. Dominick Cruz added that The Bad Guy certainly bent the truth when he said that the former was willing to fight Sean O'Malley.

Dominick Cruz also revealed that he did have a conversation with Sonnen, but that was almost six months ago. Sonnen tried to book Cruz for his grappling promotion in a matchup against either O'Malley or Roman Bravo Young.

"But like you said, he does bend the truth and he definitely bent the truth over backwards on this one. I did not text him that, in fact, six months ago I would say he called me before I had picked up this fight with Casey Kenney and agreed to it before Shelby brought it to me, he asked me if I wanted to be a part of his grappling promotion against Sean O'Malley or against Roman Bravo Young. And I'm thinking, 'Okay, why would I go do this when I'm still planning to fight' and I said, 'No, I'm not gonna do that because I'm gonna fight. I plan on coming back to fight'. He said, 'Respect, you know and that was it. So then he brings this back around and creates it again and it's just very Chael Sonnen of him to do so but I did not text him."

Could Dominick Cruz fight Sean O'Malley next?

Advertisement

Dominick Cruz recently got back in the win column against Casey Kenney at UFC 259 but never asked for a fight against Sean O'Malley. If a fight between the duo was to come to fruition, though, it'd be quite the contest.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cruz has been called out by Jose Aldo on numerous occasions lately, and it remains to be seen if the UFC will book a fight between the two veterans.