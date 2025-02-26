"There's always room for improvement" - Ayaka Miura refuses to rest on her laurels after quick night out vs. Ritu Phogat

Number three-rated atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura is not satisfied with her impeccable performance against Ritu Phogat during their match at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena, as she continues to work on polishing her skills.

Miura shared this thought during her post-fight interview with The Bangkok Post, where she explained that constantly sharpening her arsenal has always been the priority of the team:

"I managed to secure a win tonight but there's always room for improvement. My trainers tell me that all the time. I work on it and stay humble. And looking forward to the next match. Thank you very much."

Watch Ayaka Miura's full interview here:

'Zombie' only needed less than three minutes to force a tap out of 'The Indian Tigress' using a nasty kneebar. This marked her eighth victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Furthermore, Miura has maintained her immaculate record of 4-0 in the 115-pound weight class since moving down from the strawweight division in 2023.

Ayaka Miura wants to bless the people around her with the $50,000 bonus she earned at ONE 171: Qatar

The Tokyo Tribe-affiliated athlete secured another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong with the win over Phogat.

Although she is still uncertain about what to do with the monetary incentive, Ayaka Miura assures that everyone around her close circle and her team will also be blessed with it.

The 34-year-old veteran contender shared this during her interview with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, by saying:

"I haven't really decided what to do with the money I'm gonna be receiving, but I think I'm gonna return the favor to all my supporters around me, especially my team."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

