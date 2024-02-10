“There’s an ESPN advert set for the Super Bowl” - Fans react to Conor McGregor’s cryptic UFC 300 post featuring Dana White

Carrying on his pursuit of UFC 300, Conor McGregor got fans' attention with a seemingly cryptic social media post of the iconic event.

Though Dana White claimed the UFC is targeting the Irishman's return in the fall, McGregor has continued to tease his fans on social media while clamoring to headline UFC 300. Releasing the latest post on his Instagram story on Feb. 9, McGregor tagged White in a repost of a video speculating a major announcement from the CEO during Super Bowl LVIII.

Expand Tweet

Fans speculated about the meaning of the post though many expressed their caution from expecting anything to materialize.

One fan, however, predicted a Super Bowl advertisement from the UFC on Feb. 11.

Expand Tweet

Contrarily, other fans called McGregor's bluff, claiming his excessive media posts on the event signal the UFC excluding him from their discussions.

Fans commented:

"Drunk Conor always spills the beans"

"We can only hope and pray Conor is the main event because clearly there's nothing else"

"If he is teasing this much then he isn't on UFC 300"

"I wouldn't get my hopes up"

"Yeah I highly doubt they're gonna pay millions per second for a commercial lmao"

View more fan reactions to Conor McGregor's post below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's latest Instagram story post [via @mma_orbit on X]

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler reportedly targeted for fall 2024

Conor McGregor continues to pursue a main event spot on UFC 300, but Dana White has reported that 'The Notorious' will be back later in the year.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas, White said McGregor's fight against Michael Chandler will happen 'eventually' and that the front office is targeting a date in the fall.

Expand Tweet

McGregor initially claimed the fight would headline UFC 302 during International Fight Week at middleweight, though White also dismissed the second 'announcement' by stating the bout would occur at lightweight.

Fans continue to question the legitimacy of both men's comments while resuming speculation of McGregor and Chandler headlining UFC 300.