'There's more to me than being just an MMA guy' - Ariel Helwani announces launch of new podcast

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has finally opened up on the next stage of his career after recently parting ways with ESPN. Fans were eager to know what lies ahead for Helwani and the man himself explained the next step in his career.

Helwani shared a video on YouTube revealing that he will be doing a new weekly show/podcast on his YouTube channel where he will be seen talking to people outside the MMA circle as well. It will be an interview series where Helwani will be seen talking to famous personalities from various fields.

The nature of the podcast sounds like it's in tune with UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast on Spotify. Detailing the kinds of people he'd be talking to on his new podcast, Ariel Helwani said there will be a mixed bag of authors, athletes, pro-wrestlers, musicians and actors.

Ariel Helwani further stated that he wants to prove to the world that he isn't just an 'MMA guy' and that there's much more to him than that:

"I will be dusting off my old YouTube channel. You know I started this YouTube channel almost 12 years ago I think. I wanted to resurrect that so to speak because I wanted to do interviews with everyone outside of the MMA world so I'll be doing a weekly show/podcast that will be available on my YouTube channel in video form, an interview series if you will."

In regards to who he'd be interviewing, Helwani said:

"Interviews with authors, athletes, pro-wrestlers, musicians, actors, people outside of the world of sports. Anyone, any interesting person from any walk of life, I will be interviewing them and this is kind of a throwback to how I started my career. It's my opportunity to show that I am not just an MMA interviewer, that I'm not just a combat sports guy, that I can speak to a comedian, a musician, a boxer, an author, a child prodigy, a chess player, whatever."

'No hard feelings' - Ariel Helwani's message to ESPN

Ariel Helwani also said that he had a great time working with ESPN and has no hard feelings towards anyone from the company. He said that working with ESPN meant a lot to him and thanked the company for providing him with the opportunity to work alongside the likes of Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen.

Welcome home, @arielhelwani! The award-winning journalist returns to @SBNation's @MMAFighting and the Vox Media Podcast Network to launch The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani! Podcast and video series coming August 16 https://t.co/R3ZNgacQue — Vox Media (@voxmedia) June 21, 2021

Ariel Helwani is also bringing back the popular MMA Hour podcast with MMA Fighting and the Vox Media Podcast Network. The show will air from August 16.

