'There's just something about it' - Michael Chandler shows Daniel Cormier's iconic fight run some love

Michael Chandler is a fan of Daniel Cormier’s iconic fight run.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who took the UFC by storm with his spectacular promotional debut at UFC 257 in January 2021, has expressed his admiration for Daniel Cormier.

Chandler took to the Instagram Stories section of his Instagram account and suggested that there’s something special about Cormier’s traditional run/jog that the latter does during his entrance from the backstage area to the octagon. Fans can check out Michael Chandler’s aforementioned social media post at this link.

Daniel Cormier is a former Olympic wrestler and is regarded as one of the greatest athletes to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. Cormier made his MMA debut with a second-round TKO win over Gary Frazier at Strikeforce Challengers: Kennedy vs. Cummings in September 2009.

Over the course of his long and storied career, DC won the XMMA heavyweight title, the KOTC heavyweight title, the Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix title, the UFC light heavyweight title, and the UFC heavyweight title.

Cormier announced his retirement from the sport of MMA after his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic last August. DC suffered a unanimous decision loss to Miocic at UFC 252 in August 2020 before bidding adieu for MMA and ending a truly memorable career.

One of the signature moves that Daniel Cormier was known for during his days as an active MMA competitor was his iconic run to the octagon. Cormier would run or jog from the backstage area to the octagon, getting his heart rate up and helping warm up his body in preparation for his fight.

Daniel Cormier has often spoken about how he likes to fire himself up for his fights. DC’s run to the octagon is believed to be one of the techniques he utilizes to help prepare himself for the intensity of the fight that gets underway moments later.

Michael Chandler took to Instagram to repost a brief UFC BT Sport compilation of video clips of Daniel Cormier making the run to the octagon ahead of his fights. Chandler’s accompanying statement regarding the post read:

“I’ve always loved @DC_MMA run into the arena. There’s just something about it.”

Akin to Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler hopes to cement his legacy as a UFC legend

Charles Oliveira (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Upon entering the UFC, Daniel Cormier had asserted that he’d cement his status as a legend in the organization and the sport of MMA. Cormier kept his word and is considered a bona fide UFC and MMA legend.

Similarly, Michael Chandler too has promised great things to his fans during his UFC run. Presently, Chandler is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on May 15th, 2021.

The @DC_MMA Run will always be iconic! 🏃‍♂️



Happy Birthday to the legend Daniel Cormier! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/8E69txyekS — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 20, 2021