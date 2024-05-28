“There’s these leg lock specialists nowadays” - Kade Ruotolo ready to take on infamous leg locker Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States says he is well versed in the leg lock battle in jiu-jitsu. But he’s about to take on one of the most dangerous leg lockers in the game in fellow American ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo spoke in length about how he deals with leg lockers, and it’s all about keeping his options and escapes open.

The 21-year-old superstar said:

“My brother and I, we’re always very open-minded, but when it came to leg lock talk, I’m like man, there’s these leg lock specialists nowadays, and the defense and everything…”

Kade Ruotolo will do battle with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at the upcoming ONE 168: Denver. The event will broadcast live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Kade Ruotolo ready to make pro-MMA debut at ONE 167: “I’m feeling super comfortable”

Before he takes on Mikey Musumeci in a grappling super-fight at ONE 168, Kade Ruotolo will make his highly anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut in just a few weeks from now.

Ruotolo is set to lock horns with Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event goes down live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand and will be available to North American viewers on Prime Video on Friday, June 7th.

Ruotolo has been training in MMA for quite some time now and is getting better by the day.

The 21-year-old told Karyn Bryant in an interview:

“I've been training a lot, so much, every single day on my striking. I’ve been sparring a lot too. I'm feeling super comfortable in the sparring rooms and you know offensively and defensively, everywhere in striking. I'm feeling a lot more comfortable.”