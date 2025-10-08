"There's a lot of stories, man" - Joe Rogan hilariously theorizes possible connection between sleep paralysis and alien abductions

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the phenomenon of sleep paralysis and its potential connection to alien abductions during an episode of his podcast. Rogan recalled hearing a story about a sleep paralysis incident and hilariously theorized that it may have been a case of alien abduction.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2389), guest Sal Vulcano narrated an intriguing story about physically feeling something or someone holding his hand while he was asleep.

In response, Rogan recalled fellow comedian Shane Gillis having a scary sleep paralysis experience and jokingly theorized that Vulcano was visited by aliens. He said:

"Maybe the aliens thought you were trying to kill yourself. Maybe it was aliens. Maybe that's what it was... I think there are aliens that monitor a lot of people, if they're real."

He continued:

"There's a lot of stories, man. They can just appear, they can go through walls, apparently. If they've reached a level of technological superiority where they can travel instantaneously through vast distances in space, which is what we think they're able to do, while being able to bend gravity... they can go through your walls, bro."

Watch the full clip from the JRE episode below:

When Joe Rogan asked English physicist Brian Cox about the existence of aliens

Joe Rogan once asked famed English physicist Brian Cox about the existence of alien life during their conversation on the JRE podcast.

In an episode of the JRE podcast (#1233), Rogan and Cox discussed the possibility of aliens existing in our galaxy. After being asked if extraterrestrial life existed, the British scientist presented his stance on the matter from a particle physics standpoint and said:

"I think there must be. Even in the solar system, I would not be surprised to find microbes on Mars or some of the moons of Jupiter or Saturn, where there's liquid water. And the reason why I think that - and it's a guess - it's because if you look at the history of life on Earth, then so Earth formed, and there was just a there was no life. It was a ball of rock. And almost as soon as it cooled down, we see evidence of life."

