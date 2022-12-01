ONE middleweight and light heavyweight king Reinier de Ridder prides himself on his great stamina, which he's looking to put on display once again at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Defeating interim heavyweight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin will be a tall task, but De Ridder feels he has what it takes to get it done. The 32-year-old recently detailed what makes his conditioning better than most—he told The MMA Superfan:

"What you said is very true, conditioning is not just your Vo2 max. It's not just how well your body handles fatigue, it's about technique, it's about the mental aspect. It's about being in control of a fight that helps you endure."

Reinier de Ridder continued, saying:

"It's not just about how many times you did your sprints or whatever, there's so much more that goes into having the best conditioning, being the best-conditioned athlete."

Catch Reinier de Ridder's full interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Reinier de Ridder isn't scared of undefeated Malykhin

The Dutch champion has taken on 16 opponents as a pro—defeating each of them—14 by way of finish. Many have been wondering if anyone has what it takes to defeat De Ridder, including himself. He recently said in the same interview:

“I used to think that another undefeated challenger would scare me. So to face a guy who's never lost before, I used to think that would be a scary thing. But to be honest, I feel no fear for this man. I'm not anxious at all about this fight. I'm fully prepared. So that's not it. I don't know. Hopefully, we won't find that out anytime soon.”

It's not often that a pair of undefeated champions face off against one another in their primes, but that's exactly what fans will be treated to in this upcoming light heavyweight title bout.

You can watch the battle of champions between Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin at ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2, live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Poll : 0 votes