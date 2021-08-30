"There's a new face of the fight game" - Jake Paul proclaims himself as the new poster boy for combat sports

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has proclaimed himself as 'the new face of the fight game' following his big win over Tyron Woodley on Sunday night.

Paul, who is an undefeated professional boxer with a 4-0 record, now has back-to-back wins over former UFC fighters, something which doesn't reflect well on the MMA community. Paul has been insulting and calling out multiple UFC fighters as of late. Paul has even insulted UFC president Dana White multiple times in the past.

Despite his polarizing persona, Jake Paul has managed to grab the attention of the entire combat sports world, just as he had planned.

In an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn following his fight with Woodley, Jake Paul announced himself as the most recognizable face in the fight game right now.

"There's a new face of the fight game, you know? That's it." said Jake Paul.

Catch the interview below:

VIDEO: Spoke with @JakePaul in the aftermath of his split decision win over Tyron Woodley.



He declares himself the "new face of the fight game." #PaulWoodley https://t.co/Zqzo19BBbg — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul has the attention of the entire combat sports world now

Some of the biggest names in MMA tuned in on Sunday night to watch Jake Paul exchange leather with Tyron Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The likes of Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping all reacted to the fight.

Although he is currently one of the most popular names in the world of combat sports, Jake Paul claims he is just getting started. He already has plans in place to further his pro-boxing career.

Paul wants to increase the level of opponents he faces with every fight and keep entertaining fans across the globe by putting on blockbuster clashes.

"Just keep on winning, just keep on leveling up my opponents and tonight showed my ability, it got more people interested, the biggest names in the sport are tweeting about me so it's already on a whole another level now," said Jake Paul.

Cleveland showed up and showed out for @JakePaul, and LeBron James wished he was there to see it. pic.twitter.com/k0AMGbrpyI — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021

By overcoming sheer adversity and going the distance with Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul proved that he needs to be taken seriously.

He isn't a one-trick pony and the MMA community must realize that soon before another one of its representatives falls before 'The Problem Child'.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Harvey Leonard