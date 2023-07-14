There's one fighter Georges St-Pierre would absolutely not want to compete against in comeback match - "Let's pretend I didn't see this"

Georges St-Pierre has named one opponent that he would not want to compete against on his return.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the UFC legend will be returning to competition. However, he won't be competing in an MMA fight, instead, he will be returning for a grappling match at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 on December 14. It is worth noting that this would be St-Pierre's first competitive matchup since his retirement in 2017. However, an opponent for his grappling matchup is yet to be announced.

Georges St-Pierre recently sat down for a video with UFC where he was given names of fighters he could potentially compete against. The names included Nick Diaz, Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, Bo Nickal, Kevin Holland, Damian Maia, Gilbert Burns, Carlos Condit, and Gordon Ryan.

While Georges St-Pierre was seemingly open to competing against anybody on the list, he refrained from a potential grappling matchup against Gordon Ryan who is considered to be the greatest no-gi grappler of all time. He said:

"If there was a guy that I will not want to compete against in a submission wrestling that's Gordon Ryan. Let's pretend I didn't see this."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Georges St-Pierre believes he will still "have the nerves" prior to his grappling match

Georges St-Pierre has been quite vocal about how he enjoyed training but hated fighting and the leadup to that point because of the emotions he would feel during his active years.

Speaking about the same during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Rush' was asked whether he will have those same anxious feelings when he returns to competition for the first time since 2017 later this year.

St-Pierre mentioned that he believes he will still feel the nerves but it won't be as bad as it was during his UFC career. While suggesting that he intends to embrace his emotions, the UFC legend said:

"I think I will have the nerves, I will be stressed. And, I like it because that's when I perform at my best and I need it. Might not be as bad as when I was fighting in mixed martial arts because when I was fighting, being champion, being the best was my number-one priority."

Catch St-Pierre's comments in the video below (1:15:37):

Poll : 0 votes