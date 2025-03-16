“There’s no question about it” - Kevin Belingon says Bibiano Fernandes’ induction to ONE Hall of Fame is well-deserved

ONE 171 in Qatar marked the end of an era as Bibiano Fernandes, the most decorated bantamweight warrior in ONE Championship history, gave fans one final showcase before hanging up the gloves for good. And in a fitting tribute, the 11-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is set to be inducted into the ONE Championship hall of fame.

Kevin Belingon, one of Fernandes' fiercest rivals, was quick to give credit where they're due.

"I'm so happy for Bibiano Fernandes. He truly earned it," Belingon said. "He's one of the pioneers of this organization, he was one of the faces of the early years of ONE Championship, and he truly dominated the division for the longest time."

"There's no question about it. He should be there in the ONE Championship Hall of Fame."

"It's still early" - Kevin Belingon shuts down retirement talk, says Bibiano Fernandes battle in Qatar won't be his last

While Bibiano Fernandes walks into the sunset, Kevin Belingon isn't quite ready to join him just yet. The Filipino star may have closed a chapter with long-time rival Fernandes, but his story is far from over. Speaking with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan, he said:

"Talking about retirement, I feel like I will reach that point in my life. But for now, not yet. I can still fight."

The Belingon-Fernandes rivalry is one of the most iconic sagas in ONE Championship history. Five high-stakes battles in about a decade helped shape the bantamweight division.

Their final clash at ONE 171 was a fitting end to a long-lived rivalry. Fernandes went out with a win, ending his career on a high note, but Kevin Belingon made sure the legend had to earn every second of it.

Bibiano Fernades will be the second person to be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame. The induction will take place at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang in Japan on March 23. Fans can watch via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

