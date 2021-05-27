'There's no real bad blood there' - Paul Felder asks Conor McGregor for a present

Paul Felder has asked longtime rival Conor McGregor for a present. Felder asked McGregor to help him get tickets to attend his upcoming UFC 264 fight.

The gesture from Felder to Conor McGregor is being hailed as a sign that their rivalry has now seemingly ended, at least on Felder’s part.

Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani, Paul Felder addressed his retirement from the sport of MMA. Helwani noted that Felder is a fighter’s fighter and that all the fighters respect him.

In response, Felder shared that even Conor McGregor paid his respects to him after his retirement. ‘The Irish Dragon’ and ‘The Notorious One’ had long been involved in a war of words against one another, primarily on social media.

Conor McGregor had often taken shots at Felder claiming to be of Irish heritage. McGregor even suggested that Felder is German. Meanwhile, Felder time and again fired back at McGregor with jibes of his own. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Paul Felder opened up on the nature of his rivalry with Conor McGregor and stated:

“You know, I think he’s just, as they would say, man – I think he’s just always been taking the pi**, to be honest with you. You know, he’s a true Irishman. Obviously, I’m the Irish Dragon. So, I think him and his boys were just having fun, you know, ‘This guy’s calling himself The Irish Dragon. How can we not roast him a little bit?’ But I think at the end of the day, there’s no real bad blood there, you know. I’m trying to go to his fight. So, if Conor sees this, Conor, please, I’m trying to get tickets, but your show is going to be quite a sellout. So, as a present to the old Irish Dragon or the German Dragon – whatever you want to call me, my friend – give me some tickets for that show, so I can take the fam.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Paul Felder was referring to the upcoming UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Although tickets to the event have already sold out, Felder insinuated that McGregor could perhaps help him procure seats at the event and attend it with his family.

Paul Felder has retired from MMA, whereas Conor McGregor will compete at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

On May 22nd, 2021, Paul Felder announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. The vast majority of the MMA community subsequently sent him their good wishes and respect for his contributions to the sport.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is preparing for one of the most high-stakes matchups of his MMA career. McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout that will headline UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021. The winner is likely to receive the next shot at the UFC lightweight title.