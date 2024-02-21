"There's a time and a place for everything" - Floyd Mayweather blasts Manny Pacquiao for jumping the gun with rematch announcement

In 2015, Floyd Mayweather defeated Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision to retain the WBA, WBC, and The Ring welterweight titles and win the WBO welterweight title. Speaking at RIZIN 45 on New Year's Eve, 'Pac-Man' claimed that the two boxing legends will once again clash in 2024, with the bout reportedly set to take place in Japan.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, 'Money' revealed that he was not happy with the announcement, stating:

"When Manny Pacquiao spoke about that, he shouldn't have because there's a time and a place for everything. I'm not going to say he's right and I'm not going to say he's wrong. I ain't have to say nothing. Just by you saying my name, they gave me a check for $4 million... I don't like to throw certain individuals under the bus because we don't do that. He said my name when he wasn't supposed to."

Mayweather continued:

"Remember I said it's a time and a place? I want you guys to go check out Manny Pacquiao when he got upset a few times. He said, 'oh, Floyd, you're using my name, you're using my name'. He got famous because they said this could be the guy that could possibly dethrone the king. Did it happen? Absolutely not. Was he easy? Absolutely."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments on Manny Pacquiao below:

It is unclear if Mayweather and Pacquiao remain in talks to step into the ring once again. Their 2015 bout set several records that still stand, including the highest-selling pay-per-view event with 4.6 million buys and the highest-grossing event of all time, with over $410 million in revenue.

Floyd Mayweather labels himself a box office

Floyd Mayweather has competed in the five highest-selling pay-per-view events in boxing, and the three highest in all of combat sports. Speaking on The Pivot podcast, the International Boxing Hall of Famer discussed his success, stating:

"I don't know no athlete in history, in history, 90 minutes, $750 million. You tell me who... What these boxers do now, they're boxers. They're boxers, I'm a box office. There's a difference."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments on his success below:

Mayweather noted that fighters are getting paid well to compete in Saudi Arabia while noting that he is wanted for an exhibition in the nation. 'Money' retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record.