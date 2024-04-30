"There's a way she delivers her punches" - Lito Adiwang on why Denice Zamboanga's boxing can match Stamp's Muay Thai

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous female strikers on the planet.

However, Flipino stalwart Lito Adiwang believes his compatriot Denice Zamboanga could go toe-to-toe with the Thai superstar when their paths cross at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stamp, the promotion's first-ever three-sport world champion, is an expert on 'The Art of Eight Limbs' and has even held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts before.

Then again, Adiwang said the Fairtex Training Center will be in for a rude awakening if she disregards the challenger's abilities on the feet.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Adiwang talked about Zamboanga's underrated boxing as her key to dethroning Stamp.

"One area, [which is] boxing. There's a way she delivers her punches. If she can mix it up with her standup and grappling, because Stamp is a very good striker. I think one weapon she has is her straight-up boxing."

Denice Zamboanga, of course, hails from the Philippines, a country known worldwide for its prized pugilists. The 27-year-old does have a mean jab made more potent by a sledgehammer of a right hand.

While 'The Menace' is also revered for her grappling arsenal, she will have no problem trading fists with Stamp in their high-stakes five-round war.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lito Adiwang says Denice Zamboanga needed to part ways with Stamp as teammates

Apart from being former training partners at Fairtex Traning Center in Pattaya, Thailand, Stamp and Denice Zamboanga are friends outside the Circle.

Despite their tight bond, the Filipina athlete knew she had to spread her wings and leave the nest if she wanted to realize her dream of becoming a world champion.

Lito Adiwang, for his part, agrees that 'The Menace' made the best decision for her career. 'Thunder Kid' said in the same interview:

"We've seen her improvement, her growth in the sport. I think before, let's admit, in the gym you won't get as much focus if there's another fighter who's seen as the number one that needs to be developed."