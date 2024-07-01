"There will always be some weaknesses" - Superlek eager to find Jonathan Haggerty's flaws at ONE 168: Denver

As unstoppable as Jonathan Haggerty has looked in recent outings, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is confident he'll be able to pry open a couple of weaknesses when they lock horns at ONE 168: Denver.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion vies for the Brit's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship inside the Ball Arena on September 6.

With a win over Haggerty already under his resume, 'The Kicking Machine' is feeling confident ahead of their clash, and knows he'll be able to find some flaws when they star in the promotion's second on-ground showcase in North America.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Superlek offered:

"I believe that for every athlete, there are always some openings, and there will always be some weaknesses. It depends on who finds it first in the ring. So I'm ready to go out there with Jonathan Haggerty to find that out – what his weaknesses are and how can I exploit it."

Watch the full interview here:

Heading into their rematch, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative has won his last ten on the trot. The Londoner, on the other hand, enjoys a 6-0 run against the likes of Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo.

ONE 168: Denver goes down inside the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Follow this link to purchase tickets for the organization's massive return.

Superlek maintains his winning ways at ONE Friday Fights 68

Superlek returned to the ONE fold with another majestic display against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

Despite having a massive world title clash against Haggerty on the horizon, the Thai striking standout had no issues warming up his gloves versus the Sor Sommai affiliate inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 28-year-old stole a march on his foe from round to round, eventually walking away with a unanimous decision triumph after nine minutes of action.

Fans who purchased the ONE Friday Fights 68 pay-per-view can watch the entire event via replay at watch.onefc.com.

