"There will always be winners and losers" - Kickboxing star Wei Rui not putting too much pressure on himself in ONE debut

Chinese kickboxing superstar Wei Rui is set to make his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend, but the 32-year-old veteran fighter says he's not putting too much pressure on himself.

The former multi-time K-1 world champion will step into the ONE Championship ring for the very first time against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan. The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wei said that at ONE Championship's level, there can only be one true winner and that every opponent is a dangerous one. The 32-year-old is doing his best to come prepared for whatever the fight brings him:

"There will always be winners and losers, and I will be very open to the results. Because if I over pursue a result, the pressure will actually be very high. So in every match, I keep a normal mind, and failure is acceptable to me."

Wei Rui loves the options in ONE Championship: "I will consider Muay Thai later"

As focused as he is on his upcoming fight, ONE Championship newcomer Wei Rui of China says he is super happy with the opportunities he has in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The kickboxing star recently expressed interest in Muay Thai fights, but only if he gets past Hiroki Akimoto on Friday night. He told ONE Championship:

"I want to stay focused on the current fight right now. If it's a perfect fight, I will consider Muay Thai later."

First, Wei Rui has to get past the former kickboxing king from Japan.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.