"These guys are the best duo" - Fans loving the language barrier-breaking chemistry between Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson

Now-retired MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai great Rodtang Jitmuangnon may come from different martial arts backgrounds, but their undeniable chemistry has ONE Championship fans buzzing on social media. The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion visited 'The Iron Man' in Thailand and sparred with him.

Johnson even taught Rodtang how to cinch in a rear-naked choke after the latter expressed his desire to try his hand at MMA someday. The world's largest martial arts promotion shared snippets from this lighthearted linkup on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

In the comments section, fans expressed their appreciation for seeing the all-time greats have fun together despite trading blows in March 2022 during their historic mixed-rules matchup, which Johnson won via rear-naked choke. They wrote:

"Love the respect from Rodtang when he's like "no not you" 😂 these guys are the best duo."

""Thank you for letting go"😂"

"Love seeing the love and respect between these 2!!"

"I like this as a friendship!!!!"

"Actually they need to do a podcast together 😂😂😂"

"Two goats in the ring 😤"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Rodtang set for kickboxing megafight in Japan at ONE 172

Rodtang is arguably the most popular striker on the ONE roster thanks to his many entertaining battles. He is set to add another to his resume when he competes inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on March 23.

The Jitmuangnon Gym star will have the honor of closing out the card with a bang, as he goes head-to-head with Japanese great Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout that has been more than a year in the making.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

