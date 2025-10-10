“They already fear us” - Sanzhar Zakirov says he and Mansur Malachiev will take over and get ‘all the belts’

No. 4-ranked flyweight MMA contender Sanzhar Zakirov of Uzbekistan believes he and teammate Mansur Malachiev are a problem for all future opponents.

The pair of imposing fighters recorded massive wins at ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Tornado’ defeated ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong of China via unanimous decision, while Malachiev made a successful flyweight MMA debut by choking out former strawweight MMA kingpin Jarred Brooks.

Zakirov, who extended his undefeated record to 16-0, insisted he and Malachiev are ready to take over the home of martial arts.

The 22-year-old Uzbek phenom told Nick Atkin in his post-event interview:

"We're going to take all the belts — me and my brother Mansur over there. We're gonna flip-flop between each other with the belts, but at least two we're gonna have for sure. They already fear us in this organization. I know every opponent that faces us is praying for the fight to end — every minute for them is torture."

The confidence is certainly warranted after the stellar performance these two pulled off.

Both world-class warriors train together at the Khaturaev Team in Uzbekistan, which signals the nation’s rise as a combat sports powerhouse.

Watch the full interview:

Sanzhar Zakirov says he needs to continue evolving

Despite keeping his pristine record alive, Sanzhar Zakirov refuses to rest on his laurels.

'Tornado' admitted that Hu Yong was a tougher opponent than he thought, and figured his foes are already getting a read on his unpredictable style.

"Actually, I want to take a little break for a few months — travel, train in a few different countries, level up — because I feel like my opponents are starting to study me. They know how I work," he said in the same interview.

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch the complete ONE Fight Night 36 replay on demand.

