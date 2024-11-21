“They can be more dangerous” - Nico Carrillo believes fighters get more dangerous when everything is on the line

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo knows the ins and outs of the fight game. As such, he believes that the more a fighter has his back against the wall, the more dangerous of an opponent he becomes.

Carrillo at 26 years of age is one of the most experienced Muay Thai fighters on the planet. He has sent many foes to the canvas with his powerful strikes, but he also knows that the toughest opponents are never truly out.

And because of this, he takes no opponent for granted and makes sure to prepare well for his fights. Speaking to Leather'd Podcast in a recent guest interview, Carrillo shared his mindset for when he has knocked down an opponent.

Trending

'King of the North' said:

"Three-knockdown rule. Do you keep the count, do you try and jump on during the fight thinking like you’ve knocked him down once, I’m just going to have to go in twice more etc?"

Carrillo continued:

"So you also have to be aware of that, that the philosophy also works for other people, that they can be more dangerous when they're in trouble. So when you're approaching them you need to still be very defensively tight, etc."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Nico Carrillo back in action.

Nico Carrillo goes for gold against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 170 on Prime Video

Nico Carrillo will take on Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170 on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback