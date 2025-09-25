"They are charging UFC prices to glorified regional show" - Fans unhappy with UFC Perth event as arena faces race against time to sell out

UFC Perth is reportedly experiencing poor ticket sales, which has caught the attention of fans and prompted various reactions.The leading MMA promotion is set to return to Australia on Sept. 28, 2025, at the RAC Arena in Perth. Last year, UFC 305 took place at the same venue, featuring a middleweight championship fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, with attendance reportedly surpassing 14,000.However, recent reports indicate that this year's UFC event in Perth is struggling to attract the same level of interest.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @DovySimuMMA's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Yeah, they are charging UFC prices to glorified regional show.&quot;Others commented:&quot;Objectively, the card is weak. And it starts there at what? 7 am on a Sunday morning?&quot;&quot;Too expensive plus the card isn’t that good&quot;&quot;Clearly ticket prices were just too much.&quot;&quot;Bro, it's because there's like one good fight on the card, not even an Aussie on the main event.&quot;&quot;Mid card and tickets are probably overpriced.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to UFC Perth's poor reported ticket sales. [Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]A look into the UFC Perth fight cardLast year's UFC event at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, was a pay-per-view (PPV) event headlined by Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. This year, however, the UFC Perth event will be a Fight Night, headlined by Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout.In the co-main event, Jimmy Crute will face Ivan Erslan in another match in the 205 lbs category. Additionally, on the main card, Jake Matthews will take on Neil Magny, Jack Jenkins will compete against Ramon Tavares, and Justin Tafa will go up against Louie Sutherland.While several fighters participating in the event are based in Australia and New Zealand, some prominent fighters from the region will not be featured on the card. Notably absent are Dan Hooker, Alexander Volkanovski, Kai Kara-France, Tai Tuivasa, and Robert Whittaker.