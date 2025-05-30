"They cooked" - Fans react to official UFC 317 poster featuring Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, and Kai Kara-France

The official poster for UFC 317 has been released, featuring Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, and Kai Kara-France. This has captured the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.

UFC 317 is scheduled to take place on June 28, where Topuria and Oliveira will compete for the vacant UFC lightweight championship in the main event. Additionally, Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight title against Kara-France in the co-main event.

Check out the poster below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"They cooked"

Others commented:

"Good poster."

"Solid 7.3/10"

"Finally a cold poster"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to the UFC 317 poster. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Top MMA coach issues prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria has relinquished his UFC featherweight title to move up to the lightweight division. On his return to the 155-pound weight class, 'El Matador' will be fighting former champion Charles Oliveira, who is known to be a very strong grappler.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, John Wood, coach of Merab Dvalishvili, made his prediction for the UFC 317 main event, saying:

"You gotta go with Ilia on that one... Charles is a fantastic fighter, he's getting a little up there in age and wear and tear. He's definitely not on the downside of anything yet, but Ilia is still very much on the come-up. Again, we're talking about somebody coming up a weight class."

He added:

"Is Ilia going to have problems with the size? I think his power is only gonna get better, and I think his skill set for this fight is gonna be just fine in being able to handle what Charles brings. We've seen Oliveira have tendencies to get touched in fights, and I think if you're in there with somebody like Ilia, and he touches you a few times, it's gonna be night-night. So, I would lean more IIia in this one for sure."

Check out John Wood's comments below (12:16):

