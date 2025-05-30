  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "They cooked" - Fans react to official UFC 317 poster featuring Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, and Kai Kara-France

"They cooked" - Fans react to official UFC 317 poster featuring Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, and Kai Kara-France

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 30, 2025 03:13 GMT
Fans react to UFC 317 poster featuring Ilia Topuria (left), Charles Oliveira (right), and others. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to UFC 317 poster featuring Ilia Topuria (left), Charles Oliveira (right), and others. [Images courtesy: Getty]

The official poster for UFC 317 has been released, featuring Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, and Kai Kara-France. This has captured the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.

Ad

UFC 317 is scheduled to take place on June 28, where Topuria and Oliveira will compete for the vacant UFC lightweight championship in the main event. Additionally, Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight title against Kara-France in the co-main event.

Check out the poster below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"They cooked"
Ad

Others commented:

"Good poster."
"Solid 7.3/10"
"Finally a cold poster"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to the UFC 317 poster. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans' reaction to the UFC 317 poster. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Top MMA coach issues prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria has relinquished his UFC featherweight title to move up to the lightweight division. On his return to the 155-pound weight class, 'El Matador' will be fighting former champion Charles Oliveira, who is known to be a very strong grappler.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, John Wood, coach of Merab Dvalishvili, made his prediction for the UFC 317 main event, saying:

"You gotta go with Ilia on that one... Charles is a fantastic fighter, he's getting a little up there in age and wear and tear. He's definitely not on the downside of anything yet, but Ilia is still very much on the come-up. Again, we're talking about somebody coming up a weight class."
Ad

He added:

"Is Ilia going to have problems with the size? I think his power is only gonna get better, and I think his skill set for this fight is gonna be just fine in being able to handle what Charles brings. We've seen Oliveira have tendencies to get touched in fights, and I think if you're in there with somebody like Ilia, and he touches you a few times, it's gonna be night-night. So, I would lean more IIia in this one for sure."
Ad

Check out John Wood's comments below (12:16):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications