“They all crumble when they face me” - Nico Carrillo send ominous warning to Saemapetch

Nico Carrillo's confidence is at all-time high as he prepares himself to clash with Thai striking veteran Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on Friday, July 5.

Scheduled for a three-rounder inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Carrillo sees that he does not see his foe as a problem. This is indeed boosted by three straight knockout victories he collected, including against the legendary Nong-O Hama.

In fact, the Scotsman thinks he could attain more skills when facing tough opponents in ONE's roster, especially a prominent figure like the Thai legend Saemapetch.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the 'King of the North' said:

“I’m only getting better with age. I’m like a fine wine.”

He's got a good reason for that, because Carrillo saw his opponents' weaknesses, as he had observed in Saemapetch's five defeats against other strong opponents.

He continued:

“When he’s the aggressor, he’s awesome. But when he’s pressured, he crumbles. They all crumble when they face me. Saemapetch will, just like everyone else. They all fall. Nobody has survived me yet."

Promising a finish in this crucial match, it is certain that this fight will be an action-filled barnburner not to be missed from inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Catch ONE Fight Night 23 live and free in US primetime for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Nico Carrillo feels totally prepared to face Saemapetch

Scottish star Nico Carrillo is heading into one of the biggest matches in his career so far when he faces Thai veteran Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23.

The 'King of the North' completed his training camp recently as the fight week started, and he took to Instagram to announce his readiness to bag the fourth win in his promotional career.

Carrillo said:

"Camp complete. Taper time. If I am not ready now I will never be. Thank you to everyone who has played they’re part in this camp. It’s show time."

Carrillo is set to defend his No. 1-ranked contender status against the Thai veteran as he aims for Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

