"They are dying like AM radio" - $200 million podcast host Joe Rogan shares his take on downfall of mainstream media

Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been critical of mainstream media for some time. The $200 million man (Celebrity Net Worth) spoke against it on his recent podcast episode with Woody Harrelson as the guest.

The topic of mainstream media came up when the duo discussed media that pushes division for a select few to make profits. Rogan claimed that independent journalism through the internet is more compelling for viewers.

He said:

"The media is bullsh*t. First of all, they're dying. They are dying like AM radio. They're not going to make it. They're not going to make it. The internet is more compelling, and independent journalism is more accurate."

As they are for-profit institutions, Rogan claimed they need to follow a narrative that their financiers want, thus being unable to provide accurate information. Therefore, the UFC commentator called for them to adjust or else they will be swallowed by the new media.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about mainstream media below [49:18]:

Joe Rogan explains why people choose independent journalism over mainstream media

According to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, people have begun to realize that journalists like Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Glenn Greenwald, formerly mainstream but now independent, are more trustworthy.

Rogan named that trust as the reason for them amassing a big fan following. He said [51:08]:

"If you go to Glenn Greenwald, he's going to tell you what's actually going on. ‘Why are we invading this? Why are we bombing this country? What is going on?’ And he'll tell you, ‘It all goes back to 2013 when this was passed, and this is what happened. They tried to do this, and this is what we're trying to do because there's oil here or there's minerals there.’ And you're like, ‘Oh f**k.’"

Nonetheless, Rogan acknowledged that people who don't have much time will rely on mainstream media for information.

