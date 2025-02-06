"They explode and collide in the sky" - Joe Rogan reacts to DC plane crash, relieved debris landed in the river

On a tense day in Washington, D.C., a Bombardier CRJ700 jet traveling from Tennessee to Long Island lost contact with air traffic control, entered restricted airspace, and collided with a helicopter before crashing into the Potomac River near the Pentagon.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring Brian Simpson, Rogan reacted to the event, expressing shock and relief that the situation didn’t escalate further. He described the moment, emphasizing how fortunate it was that the debris landed in the river rather than in a populated area.

Rogan said:

"So, you didn’t see this thing today? A Blackhawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight... over DC. Yeah, over DC. And they plunged into the Potomac, and everybody’s dead. There’s video of it—there’s a fireball in the sky. The helicopter collides right with the plane, explodes in the sky.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Watch this... Boom! (Rogan showing Simpson a video clip) They explode and collide in the sky. And then this is the plane... Oh man, it’s crazy."

Rogan further added:

"It’s only... I mean, there’s nothing fortunate about it, but it’s fortunate that it landed in the river and didn’t land on apartment buildings, you know, and kill a bunch more people. Man, I don’t even know how that happens. I’ve never heard of something like that happening."

Check out Rogan's comments on the video below: 38:53

Joe Rogan claps back at claims from Kamala Harris' campaign

Joe Rogan recently addressed the speculation surrounding former Vice President Kamala Harris' rumored appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, which ultimately did not happen. Rogan clarified the situation, explaining that while there were discussions about the possibility, the plans never materialized.

Rogan said he pushed back against claims from Kamala Harris' former aides, who alleged in a new book that he snubbed the then-vice presidential candidate in favor of interviewing Donald Trump. The Spotify show host denied misleading Harris’ team, insisting the reports misrepresented what happened during the campaign.

"This whole idea that we f**ked her over and we f**ked her over for Trump — incorrect, just not true. One of the things they said that wasn’t true was that we lied about the day that Trump was coming on, and we just didn’t [say] that Trump was coming on. This is how it worked: Trump was really easy to book. Like, super easy... [The Harris campaign] never committed to doing the show."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below at 3:00:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.