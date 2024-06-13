"They gave each other hell" - Rodtang, Denis Puric deliver a Bangkok barnburner that has fans talking non-stop

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric featured in a high-profile kickboxing match last Friday, June 7 at ONE 167 where they tore each other to shreds.

'The Iron Man' and Puric engaged in a three-round war where Rodtang ultimately came away with the hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

ONE Championship posted their best moments on the official YouTube channel.

With an awe-inspiring display of striking excellence from the global megastar and the grizzled vet, fans showed their respect to both fighters in the comments section:

"The fight was on another level, and so was their sportsmanship."

"The translater emotional after rodtang speech 😂 great fight!"

"denis wanted that match, it was a dream match, and they gave each other hell"

"26 years of age and already a living legend. When he fights, ppl watch, when he talkes, they listen."

"Both are Strong fighters.warrior and Battle tested. Standing Fighters but Rodtang is like a Bulldozer and he is Pure Metal but a kind hearted person and humble.congratulations.

Denis Puric offers Rodtang his support in ONE 167 fallout

Rodtang received a ton of social media hate for coming into the fight over the 135-pound flyweight limit and Puric came over to console him after their encounter.

Puric told Rodtang in a video posted by ONE on Instagram:

"For me, no, I don't care what people say, you and Buakaw are kings. You understand? This is why I want to fight. I don't care if I win, I lose. Hey, don't stress. Don't stress. If he ever needs anything, let me know I'm always there for him. If he wants to talk, anything, call me. I'm always there for him. You come stay at my home, okay? Don't cry, please. You're number one."

Fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch ONE 167 on demand via Prime Video.