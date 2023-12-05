"They had guys like Jon 'Bones' Jones, Cain Velasquez"- Colby Covington shares his experience of going to Iowa Central Community College

Leading up to his UFC 296 main event clash with Leon Edwards, Colby Covington did a candid interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

In the interview, Covington presented a side of himself that fans don't often get to see, and kept it real with Okamoto. Much of the interview revolved around Covington's journey to get to where he is today.

A central talking point between the two was Covington's collegiate experience. Covington initially went through junior college at Iowa Central Community College, and eventually ended up at Oregon State, with a brief but eventful stop at Iowa State.

Speaking on his time at Iowa Central, Colby Covington said:

"I didn't want to rush into the Division 1 landscape because that's the best of the best, those guys are just killers. So I wanted to be able to grow my way up and they had a really prestigious program at Iowa Central Community College, where they've done a lot for us. They had guys like Jon 'Bones' Jones, Cain Velasquez, Joe Soto, another roommate of mine, so I wanted to go there and have a developmental couple of years and it was the best thing that could have happened, because I transferred to Oregon State with three years, and I achieved All-American status as a college athlete."

Check out the clip here (4:50 for Covington's comments):

Colby Covington says he loves "the boos", prefers to be doubted

Covington is known to be a controversial personality, and has enraged many on his way to the top. However, Covington has also termed himself 'The People's Champ' and so, Okamoto asked him if he seeks the support of the fans.

To this, Covington replied (11:57 of the same interview):

"I love the boos. I love people telling me that I can't do something or doubting me. Doubters have always been my fuel, my motivation, proving them wrong. Everyone likes to put someone in a box and say what they're capable of when they have no idea of their work ethic, when they have no idea of the sacrifices they're making to achieve their dreams."

Colby Covington will get his third crack at welterweight gold at UFC 296 on Saturday, December 16th, when he faces reigning champion, Leon Edwards. This may be his last chance at claiming the title and so, 'Chaos' will certainly be looking to leave it all in the octagon come fight night.