“They helped me with everything” - Adriano Moraes grateful for ONE’s constant support through his toughest days

Adriano Moraes is thankful for ONE Championship's continued help and support throughout the years. With over a decade of experience competing inside the circle and multiple ONE world title reigns, Moraes has already established himself as one of the promotion's most successful fighters.

On Sunday, March 23, he'll look to add to his legacy when he steps back inside the Circle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang with an opportunity to reclaim the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Standing in his way will be a familiar foe — streaking Japanese contender Yuya Wakamatsu.

Before heading to the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan in pursuit of another flyweight title win, Adriano Moraes spoke with Fight Bananas about his iconic run in ONE.

During the conversation, 'Mikinho' expressed gratitude for the promotion's willingness to take care of him during an especially difficult time. He said:

"Personally, I [am grateful] for ONE Championship, because one time when I really needed help, they helped me out. For everything that I needed, they helped me with everything that time."

Moraes added:

"So I really appreciate what they’ve done for me, you know, push me forward, give me fights, and making me more active. So I don’t have nothing to complain. I’m just here trying to pay my bills and make my career go to another level."

Adriano Moraes vows to make people aware of his name and legacy

While Adriano Moraes' legacy in ONE Championship is undeniable, the future Hall of Famer favorite always tries to make the most out of every opportunity and further establish himself as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

"So, I always look to make a statement because in and out of ONE Championship, people are going to know my name, people are going to know my legacy, and I think that’s the most important thing for us as fighters,” he told the promotion.

After closing out his trilogy with Demetrious Johnson, Moraes returned to the Circle at ONE 169 in November and earned an impressive second-round submission victory over Danny Kingad.

That win set the stage for his ONE flyweight MMA world title clash with the division's second-ranked contender, Yuya Wakamatsu, in The Land of the Rising Sun.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

