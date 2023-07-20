"They just dont like me" - Andrew Tate hits out at British banks for banning him despite 'flawless' criminal history

Andrew Tate has remained in the headlines for the past several months for his not-so-popular views, facing social media suspensions, court cases, and social media backlash. He has been constantly blaming conspiracies for such treatment. In a recent tweet, the former kickboxer took a swipe at British banks for allegedly banning him from opening an account.

"Im not allowed any British bank accounts despite a flawless criminal record and financial history. My accounts were closed and black listed a year ago. 4 different banks on the exact same day. Why? Same reasons as @Nigel_Farage . Nothing. They just dont like me."

Check out his tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



My accounts were closed and black listed a year ago.



4 different banks on the exact same day.



Why? Same reasons as @Nigel_Farage. Nothing.



They just dont like me. Im not allowed any British bank accounts despite a flawless criminal record and financial history.My accounts were closed and black listed a year ago.4 different banks on the exact same day.Why? Same reasons as @Nigel_Farage. Nothing.They just dont like me. twitter.com/TateTheTalisma…

The former kickboxer was responding to a tweet from his younger brother, Tristan Tate, who had similar woes to share. While referring to British politician and broadcaster Nigel Farage's bank account closure, the younger Tate tweeted about how he is also subjected to similar treatment.

"I know @Nigel_Farage is the story but I’ll add that I cannot get a single UK bank. My criminal record is spotless. This has been going on for some time and I’m glad (sorry Nigel) that it’s now being spoken about. @RevolutApp holds 700k of my money and hasn’t returned it."

Check out Tristan's Tweet below:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman I know @Nigel_Farage is the story but I’ll add that I cannot get a single UK bank.



My criminal record is spotless.



This has been going on for some time and I’m glad (sorry Nigel) that it’s now being spoken about.



@RevolutApp holds 700k of my money and hasn’t returned it.

Claiming a clean criminal record, the Tate brothers blamed the British banks for not letting them open accounts. Andrew Tate even claimed that he had been blacklisted from multiple banks due to his opinions. Pertinently, the Tate brothers are facing serious criminal charges of human trafficking and rape in Romania and are currently in house detention.

Andrew Tate's home detention extended by a Romanian court

A court in Romania ordered the extension of house detention for Andrew Tate by another 30 days. He is charged with human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal group to exploit women sexually. The Bucharest Tribunal pronounced this order a month after it formally indicted the controversial social media influencer along with his brother, Tristan Tate.

While reaffirming his innocence, Tate vented his frustration regarding the same and vowed to keep fighting.

"After 93 days being locked in a Romanian dungeon, I am now entering my 5th month locked in my house. A judge decided this morning that my detention must continue. The war rages on."

Check out his tweet here:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



A judge decided this morning that my detention must continue.



The war rages on. After 93 days being locked in a Romanian dungeon, I am now entering my 5th month locked in my house.A judge decided this morning that my detention must continue.The war rages on. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat…