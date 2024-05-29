The loaded ONE 167 card on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature two of the brightest stars from the ONE Championship roster, as ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will make their returns.

Rodtang is set to face Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing match, while Musumeci will welcome Gabriel Sousa to the world's largest martial arts organization for their bantamweight submission grappling contest.

Before the two combat sports superstars saw action on fight night, 'Darth Rigatoni' revealed how he and his friendship with 'The Iron Man' developed. ONE Championship posted the video on Instagram, and Musumeci narrated:

"So, you know how little kids, like, when they meet each other they don't really talk? They just run up to each other and start playing with each other. That's basically me and Rodtang. We've fished, we did Karaoke!"

Musumeci and Rodtang were on the same card during the promotion's live U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where they picked up the wins and performance bonuses. One year later, they look to replicate it in Bangkok.

Mikey Musumeci is the overwhelming favorite among fans against Gabriel Sousa in their ONE 167 match

In a recent poll that ONE Championship posted on their Instagram Story, Musumeci opened up as a heavy favorite with 81% of the votes by the fans to win his match against Sousa.

The Evolve MMA representative is looking to avenge his 2021 defeat against his Brazilian rival, who submitted him during their first meeting. Musumeci currently rides a six-fight win streak with four submission victories. Included on his victim list are Masakazu Imanari, Jarred Brooks, and Shinya Aoki.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.