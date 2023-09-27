"They'll make something up"- Joe Rogan's preference for Donald Trump over Joe Biden stirs fears of cancel culture backlash

It seems fans are worried about Joe Rogan facing the wrath of cancel culture again.

The famous podcaster and stand-up comedian is widely known for his outspoken nature and rarely holds back from expressing his unfiltered thoughts on sensitive issues. Unsurprisingly, the host of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast is no stranger to controversies and has come under intense public scrutiny in the past.

In a recent episode of JRE with Patrick Bet-David, Joe Rogan discussed the 2024 presidential elections and claimed he'd vote for Donald Trump rather than re-elect Joe Biden.

The UFC commentator also outlined how Trump's term in office from 2016-2020 was an economically stable time for the USA and praised the 77-year-old's policy effectiveness while being president. He said:

"The fact that he was the president for four years and the country was in a great economic situation and it looked like his policies were actually effective... He'd get my vote. He’d get my vote before Biden, I’ve said that before."

Soon after @simonateba tweeted a clip of Joe Rogan stating that he'd prefer voting for Trump over Biden, many flocked to the post's comments section to speculate whether Trump's polarizing personality would bring another public backlash for Rogan.

One fan speculated that Rogan will soon be accused of something fishy due to his opinions on Donald Trump and wrote:

"They'll make something up. Give it until Thursday."

Another fan wrote:

"Cancel culture is always a concern."

Check out some more reactions below:

Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor coming back from nasty leg injury

Joe Rogan is of the opinion that if anyone can return to MMA after suffering a leg fracture, it's Conor McGregor.

The Irishman notably fractured his leg during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor has been sidelined since then and is yet to return to the octagon. 'The Notorious' has since undergone extensive surgery and physical rehabilitation and has been strongly linked to a comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

While fighters like Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva came back after suffering brutal injuries, they never looked their best in the cage. However, Rogan pointed out that Conor McGregor is younger than them and could make a full recovery. In a recent episode of JRE with Kurt Angle (#2036), he said:

"Anderson was a little older. I believe he was 36 or 37 when he snapped his leg. Chris Weidman was a little older. If anyone is going to come back from that and fight again, it’s going to be Conor."

Watch the full episode here: