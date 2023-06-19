"They are posting p*rn" - When ring girl Apollonia Llewellyn was humiliated on Facebook

Apollonia Llewellyn, a model, and a social media influencer was caught in a sticky situation last year in December when her Facebook account was hacked.

Llewellyn, who has over 5 million followers spent years building a social media presence. However, with hackers getting into her account, she was worried about her image being tarnished. This came after the hackers started to post p*rn on her official page.

While talking about the same during an interview with Daily Star, Apollonia Llewellyn revealed that she was made aware of the hacking when somebody asked her about the explicit content being posted on her Facebook stories.

Further, she also spoke about how she was worried that her Instagram account might be hacked as well. She said (H/T Daily Star):

"I’ve not slept much [since] because I am worried something else will happen. They are on my Facebook, will they now get into my Instagram next? I’ve just been thinking about trying to get it back but it's not been easy."

She added:

"They are posting p*rn on the stories so they are probably thinking what the hell is she doing. It is humiliating. I wouldn’t post anything like what they posting. It. They have been sharing women doing really weird things.”

Apollonia Llewellyn speaks about working with Misfits as a ring girl

During an interview with Business Insider, Apollonia Llewellyn spoke about the lesser-known facts of the ring girl industry. After modeling for a number of years, she was presented with the opportunity of working as a ring girl for Misfits, a crossover boxing promotion founded by KSI.

While speaking about her obligations during an event, the 23-year-old said:

"As a ring girl, you are usually expected to attend two events: the weigh-in and the fight itself. The fights are usually on a Saturday night, and the weigh-in is on Friday evening. On Friday, the ring girls are on stage, but it only takes one or two hours. On fight days, you usually have to be ring-side from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. when the fight's over."

Apollonia Llewellyn further spoke about how much she earns per event at Misfits. She said:

"Misfits boxing matches only happen once every eight weeks, so I can still spend most of my time working as an influencer and model... The first time, I was paid £300 through the agency, which isn't great... Now I am working with Misfits directly because they want to keep the same girls for every fight. I get paid around £900, which is about $1,100, per match. They've also mentioned that they will put us on a salary going forward."

