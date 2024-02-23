“They’re all bulls****ing” – Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio hasn’t improved at all

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is not buying the idea that former world champion and current top-ranked divisional contender, Joshua Pacio, has taken his skills to another level.

Brooks has dismissed the statements from Pacio’s fellow Filipino compatriots, Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado, that Pacio has refined the grappling aspect of his game because of what he saw in his previous fight.

‘The Monkey God’ claimed:

“I don't know [whether I fought the best Joshua Pacio] but we'll see. I think that watching that Mansur Malachiev fight, yeah 100 percent I think that they're all bulls***ing [about Pacio’s strengths or growth]. I don’t think he’s improved much. I think that Lito, Miado, all these guys, they’re just trying to support their Filipino kuya, right?”

The Mash Fight Team representative was convinced that Pacio was still the same man that he defeated in December 2022 at ONE 164 because of how he performed during his last fight against Mansur Malachiev in October 2023.

Malachiev gave the 31-year-old Filipino star problems with his wrestling as he was able to take him down the mat. But Pacio still got the victory due to the overall damage that he dealt to the Russian athlete.

Jarred Brooks is looking to once again maximize his solid wrestling background to officially put an end to his rivalry with ‘The Passion’ and close this chapter at this juncture of his career.

Jarred Brooks wants Filipino fans to focus on him instead of their compatriot Joshua Pacio in upcoming rematch

Brooks is known to have a colorful personality, and he has taunted Pacio’s fans by saying that they need to focus on him instead of supporting their fellow countryman, whom he promises to beat again in their upcoming rematch.

The 31-year-old American world champion wants to continue his streak against Filipino fighters and get his third victory against them.

Brooks’s first victory against a Filipino fighter came at the expense of Lito Adiwang in November 2021 at ONE: NextGen II, where he scored a second-round submission over the ‘Thunder Kid.’ He then beat Pacio, and will hope to repeat the feat at ONE 166 in Qatar.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.