The future of Brazilian jiu-jitsu is in good hands as far as ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is concerned.

Appearing on Brendan Schaub’s Thicc Boy podcast, Sityodtong raved about the emergence of ONE’s submission grappling ranks, thanks to some of the most elite talents in BJJ today.

Global superstars like Mikey Musumeci and twin brothers Kade and Tye Ruotolo have taken the grappling world by storm after winning world titles in the largest martial arts organization.

Sityodtong, who’s a brown belt in BJJ himself, can’t help but admire what his stars have accomplished at such a young age.

“I love their energy. I love their vibe. I love what they represent and obviously their jiu-jitsu is insane. Their athleticism and their sharpness and submission skills is just crazy. These guys come to finish and that's why we chose [them].”

Apart from the trio’s world-class skills, Sityodtong also praised their character and said they are the perfect role models for the sport for years to come.

The ONE head honcho added:

“When we launched the grappling product, just like when we launched our Muay Thai product, just like when we launched a kickboxing product, we always start off with trying to find the most exciting. The best of the best in that specific discipline because that's what spark, that's gonna ignite the fandom. So we chose Mikey Musumeci, we chose Kade and Tye, and I think they're carrying the flag around the world for jiu-jitsu unbelievably well.”

Watch the full interview:

Kade Ruotolo, Mikey Musumeci, and Tye Ruotolo have carved greatness in ONE

Kade Ruotolo, who holds the distinction as the youngest ADCC world champion, remains unbeaten in five bouts under the ONE banner.

He successfully defended his lightweight submission grappling crown at ONE 165 last week against Tommy Langaker. The replay of that epic match is available on demand via watch.onefc.com.

His twin brother Tye Ruotolo, meanwhile, is also scheduled to defend his welterweight submission grappling crown versus Izaak Mitchell at ONE 166: Qatar, which will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Mikey Musumeci, on the other hand, has already defended his flyweight submission grappling throne thrice.

Rewatch ‘Darth Rigatoni’s latest win against the iconic Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15.