"They're going to regret this decision" - Joe Rogan issues stark warning after friend allegedly finds grim evidence of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction

UFC commentator Joe Rogan issued a stern warning after his friend allegedly found evidence of Colorado's wolf reintroduction. According to Rogan, the state of Colorado quietly released a pack of wolves on his friend's ranch without informing him.

Ranchers in the area discovered an elk leg in the snow shortly after the predators were seen roaming. Rogan made it clear that he appreciated wolves but was strongly against ''ballot box biology."

Rogan argued the people who voted for the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado aren't aware of how wolves can disrupt the entire ecosystem and decimate livestock. Rogan warned the situation is likely to get chaotic in the region of Aspen and surrounding areas. In a lengthy post on Instagram, he said:

"They released a new batch of wolves a couple weeks ago in Colorado, right onto a friend’s ranch. He found this elk leg in the snow after neighbors spotted the wolves on the prowl. He has livestock on his land and no one even bothered to alert him as to what they were planning. He said he thinks it was 5 wolves. This is only 30 minutes outside of Aspen."

He added:

"I’m a fan of wolves, and all wildlife, but I think ballot box biology is a terrible idea. Most of these people all gung ho for the reintroduction have no idea what they’ve voted for. There’s a reason why they eradicated wolves from the west ages ago, and a reason why they’re the bad guys in every old fairy tale from little red riding hood to the 3 little pigs."

He added:

"Aspen is going to get very weird in the upcoming years, and I’m sure many people are going to regret this decision."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

When Joe Rogan refused to visit Canada because of Justin Trudeau being PM

Joe Rogan has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Rogan raised his voice against Trudeau's government for reportedly freezing the bank accounts of those who donated to the trucker protests. Speaking on his podcast, he labeled the Canadian government as a pro-communist regime and said:

"I love Canada. I don't go to Canada anymore ... Not [doing a comedy gig there] while that guy [Justin Trudeau] is president. F**k you ... They're in the middle of a full-blown communist takeover."

Watch Joe Rogan's comments below (0:57):

