"They're gonna give him what he wants" - Colby Covington alleges Jon Jones requested UFC to keep him out of UFC 295 card

Colby Covington claimed that Jon Jones does not want to share a UFC card with him. The former interim welterweight champion was once roommates with 'Bones'.

'Chaos' has taken frequent shots at the current UFC heavyweight champion for his questionable decisions outside the octagon, which has created a stir between the two.

Dana White has made it clear that 'Chaos' will get the next welterweight title shot and most expect it to be at UFC 295 when the promotion returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden for its annual PPV event at the venue. However, Covington's recent revelations to Michael Bisping put cold water on these plans.

Before Covington's revelation, Bisping was curious to know how the top welterweight contender would feel about sharing a card with Jones. Covington responded:

"I think it would be electric, and I think the fans deserve to see that... The people want to see us on the press conference, on stage. Everybody knows I got questions to ask Jones." [3:35 onwards]

Covington then informed Bisping of an alleged story about Jones and continued with:

"For these reasons, Jon Jones doesn't want me painting him in a bad light. So, he doesn't want to share a card with me."

Bisping asked Covington to provide more clarity on his presence on the UFC 295 card and Covington said:

"They [UFC] are gonna give him what he wants. They don't want to ruin their New York show. They are hoping that he [Jones] still shows up but they need a backup plan. He's not reliable. I'm the ultimate company man. When I say and give my words to the UFC that I'm showing up then I'm showing up... It sucks that Jones doesn't want to share a card [with me]."

Jon Jones is scheduled to face the consensus greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic, in the main event of UFC 295.

Colby Covington addressed the reason for his UFC inactivity

Colby Covington (17-3) last competed inside the octagon in March 2022 at UFC 272 against Jorge Masvidal, where he earned a dominant victory. Bisping asked 'Chaos' about his long layoff, and Covington blamed his fellow welterweights for his inactivity.

"It's not my fault other guys fell apart, couldn't make weight, unprofessional, other's guy scared, talked a big game behind close doors," said Covington.

As of now, there are no confirmations on Covington and Edwards competing at UFC 295 but it still remains a possibility.