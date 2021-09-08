"They're haters but that's their life" - Joe Rogan reacts to people wishing harm on him after he contracted COVID-19

Joe Rogan recently tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, some people had hoped that he had gotten sicker. In response, Rogan claimed that he didn't pay attention to the haters, adding that he was only sick for a day.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator described his experience suffering from the virus. Rogan also came under scrutiny for using the ivermectin to aid his recovery from COVID-19.

However, after being tested positive in early September, Joe Rogan took to Instagram to announce that he has finally tested negative.

"I didn't pay attention. Well good news is I was only sick for a day," Joe Rogan said.

Joe Rogan stated that he wasn't scared during the entire pandemic. But what the haters wanted was for him to get really sick and scared after he tested positive. Rogan added that it was instead the worst-case scenario for his haters, as he bounced back almost as quickly as one could imagine.

Joe Rogan then added that one could spend their energy wishing ill for a person and how it usually doesn't work.

"Because I wasn't scared during the entire pandemic, what they would like is when I did get sick, that I was really sick and really scared and learn my lesson and instead it's the worst case scenario for them. I bounce back about as quick as you f**king can. They're haters but that's their life. Imagine spending anytime whatsoever wishing that a person felt bad. It's the dumbest f**king thing you could spend your energy on and it doesn't work."

Joe Rogan is expected to return to commentary at UFC 266

Having missed UFC 265, Joe Rogan is expected to be back in the commentary booth for UFC 266. The card will feature the legendary return of Nick Diaz, who will face Robbie Lawler in a huge rematch.

The UFC 266 pay-per-view will also feature Alexander Volkanovski, who will defend the UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega. The two will headline the card. Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko will face Lauren Murphy and will put the UFC women's flyweight title on the line.

Edited by Prem Deshpande